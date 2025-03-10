Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, film, Marvel Studios, mcu, tim blake nelson

Captain America: Brave New World Director on the Villain's Reveal

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah breaks down the choice to carefully reveal Tim Blake Nelson as the film's villain.

Article Summary Julius Onah reveals why Tim Blake Nelson's villain role was a mystery in Captain America: Brave New World.

Sam Wilson's investigation drives the narrative and the villain's reveal in the latest Captain America film.

Director Onah discusses how Tim Blake Nelson's character design fits the grounded world of the movie.

Captain America: Brave New World offers thrilling moments with Sam Wilson against a nefarious global threat.

In Captain America: Brave New World, audiences finally get to witness the return of Tim Blake Nelson, who hasn't been in the MCU since his appearance in The Incredible Hulk. And this time around, he earned a key antagonistic role, which remained shrouded in mystery for the majority of his scenes. Now, the director of the film is discussing why they wanted to slowly reveal Nelson's role as the film progressed.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, director Julius Onah admits, "You want to shroud this villain in mystery, but you also want to make Sam's investigation be what drives the release of information and ultimately the reveal of this villain. When Sam arrives at the truth, that's when [the viewer] really gets to properly meet him." As he then began to unpack the character's reveal and physical appearance, Onah explains, "In terms of his look, the goal was, 'How do we ground it in the world of this film,'" he adds, "[we] began very practically in terms of applications that were being utilized and makeup that was being utilized to create him."

While the film hasn't been a huge hit, at least we've been given a villainous Nelson to enjoy alongside the introduction of Red Hulk, right?

Captain America: Brave New World: Plot Summary and Cast

The film features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opened in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025

