Karate Kid: Legends Trailer Released This Morning, Watch It Here

Sony has released the first full trailer for Karate Kid: Legends, previewing what will follow the end of Cobra Kai.

Karte Kid: Legends has Sony's full support behind it as they look to extend the popular franchise past the end of Cobra Kai. This new film, set three years after the end of the Netflix series, stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff, and, yes, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. It is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and is based on a script by Ron Lieber. It also has a prime release date, and it will be grabbing the weekend after Memorial Day spot. These are more signs that Sony really believes in this film.

Karate Kid Will Live Forever

In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn't want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren't enough. Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

It's an interesting length of time to jump there, from the end of Cobra Kai to Karate Kid: Legends. Also, kudos to everyone involved getting on the same page for these releases. Cobra Kai will wrap up in February, and this new film changed release dates to May 30th, 2025, so as not to take away any of the show's shine. They call that synergy in the business kids. Assuming that the streaming audience is there at the box office, we could be in for way, way more sequels and shows going forward in what is now lovingly referred to as the Miyagi-verse.

Karate Kid: Legends will hit theaters on May 30th, 2025.

