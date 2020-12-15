Rachel Leigh Cook Joins She's All That Remake

She's All That is being remade, and the original star of that film, Rachael Leigh Cook, is hopping on board. The original "she's-just-wearing-glasses" heroine, Cook will play the mother of the boy at the center of the film this time. He's All That is gender-swapping the title role for the remake and played by Addison Rae. "I'm thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy," Cook said about joining the project. The film is directed by Mean Girls director Mark Waters and also stars Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Dominic Goodman, Ryan Hollis, and Tiffany Simon. Variety had the news.

Cook Is Inspired Casting, Good For Them

I am sure they always wanted to have Cook involved in this film, but to give her a meaty role like this is a great idea. All I was expecting was a cameo of sorts from her and Freddie Prinze Jr. at most. Maybe they will have him involved as well? Time will tell, but I am actually excited about this one. I like movies like this, I am a sucker for the "make-over" film with a message. My daughter is young enough that she thought the original sounded good, but now she will have her own version of the story to enjoy.

The real story will be if they bring back Sixpence None The Richer for the soundtrack. An update to "Kiss Me" perhaps? If they do not do that, what are we even doing this for really? He's All That is currently in production now, with no actual release date chosen yet, but I would guess not fall.