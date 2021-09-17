BMX 80's Classic Rad COming Back To Theaters October 14th

Rad is one of those 80's classics that most might not remember but is an experience that fans of the film will never forget. Released in 1986, the film is celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year. To help with the celebration Fathom Events is bringing the greatest film about BMX bikes ever made into theaters for one night only. Screenings of the film will also include the featurette "A Rad Documentary – Inside the BMX Movie That Changed Everything," which features interviews with the cast and crew. If you don't know what this is, I feel sorry for you, and you should watch the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rad – Trailer (1986) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MCgFYzbom0)

Rad Is A Way Of Life

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the 1986 BMX racing film, "Rad," will return to movie theaters nationwide for one totally tubular night on Thursday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. (local time), courtesy of Fathom Events and Utopia. Featuring a new 35th-anniversary restoration, the film stars Bill Allen (Cru Jones), Lori Loughlin (Christian Hollings), Talia Shire (Mrs. Jones), Jack Weston (Duke Best), and Ray Walston (Burton Timmer), along with 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion Bart Connor (Bart Taylor). As part of the "Rad 35th Anniversary" event, fans will see for the first time "A Rad Documentary – Inside the BMX Movie That Changed Everything." Featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary gives audiences an inside look into the making of the film that helped catapult the extreme popularity of the 1980s BMX fad. Tickets for "Rad 35th Anniversary" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices beginning September 17. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (Participating theaters are subject to change).

Yes, that was the real poster for this movie. Go check out Rad in theaters for one night only on October 14th. You can see participating theaters and buy tickets here.