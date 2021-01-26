Raya and the Last Dragon: New Trailer, Poster, and Images

The next feature film from Disney Animation is shaping up to be something really cool. We here at Bleeding Cool got to see some first-look footage earlier this month, and we liked what we saw. Disney has now released a new trailer that shows off a bunch of the supporting cast and reveals more of the story; we know who is playing whom when it comes to the supporting cast, a new poster, and some new images. Disney also released a video of stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkafina reacting to the trailer and just generally being delightful human beings to each other. Raya and the Last Dragon will be in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5th.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya's visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend, and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land.