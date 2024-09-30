Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, Ready or Not, ready or not 2, Samara Weaving, Universal Pictures

Ready or Not Star Says She's Ready to Return for the Sequel

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving says that she's prepared to return for a sequel to the popular 2019 satirical horror film.

Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are developing a sequel after years of silence.

Weaving's return suggests more supernatural elements and insight into the film's bizarre, ritualistic universe.

The success of Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's other projects makes a Ready or Not sequel a smart move.

The satirical horror film Ready or Not, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, became an instant cult classic with its unique blend of horror, humor, and quirk-filled social commentary.

Then, earlier this year, it was revealed that a sequel film was being developed after a few years of silence. Fortunately, fans of the horror-comedy hit Ready or Not definitely have reason to celebrate because there's a very strong possibility that original star Samara Weaving, who captivated audiences with her performance as Grace, is poised to return for the highly anticipated sequel.

Ready or Not Star Samara Weaving Suggests She's Coming Back for More

During a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Weaving was asked about her potential return to the upcoming sequel, with the actor explaining, "I'm all in. I think we're all in, I don't know. I think we're all in. I don't know if we've had our blood handshake, but pretty much." She then jokingly continues, "We've done the spit handshake, but we haven't cut each other's hands and rubbed our blood together." While specific plot details are being kept under wraps (since it's still in the early stages of development), we can only imagine that a return for Grace means we'll be getting more insight into the supernatural aspects of the film. Especially considering that the family at its center all met their grisly end after failing to complete their ongoing, generation-spanning ritual.

At the time of its initial release, a sequel wasn't exactly on our bingo card, but after the success of Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail, it's evident that the directorial duo has earned a lot of opportunities as a result of their 2019 movie. So why wouldn't you want to make a follow-up film that brings fans back into their unserious supernatural slasher project?

