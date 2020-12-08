Scream and Ready Or Not Team Signs On to New Horror Film, Reunion

Sometimes one film can open the door for so many more opportunities, and the team behind Ready Or Not may have found that success as they take on yet another horror project that will return to some of the most horrific experiences through adolescence in the upcoming film Reunion.



The team known as Radio Silence is comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, who will direct and produce the upcoming title, alongside Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, who will pen the script — also making this another team-up for Busick and Radio Silence who recently partnered up for the upcoming 2022 installment of the iconic horror film franchise Scream.

After Ready Or Not and the upcoming film Scream slated for 2022, there must have been some kind of creative magic to be moving forward as a unit for this next film. First reported by Deadline, the site describes the film as, "the horrific experience of high school reunions is taken to a new extreme when a group of uninspired old friends become the only hope for survival against an unwelcome shape-shifting creature."

Sounding like a combination of Stephen King's IT and Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion, the film will stray from the last two titles by Radio Silence from their slasher inspirations — and potentially expanding their roots after their otherworldly horrors in films like Southbound and Devil's Due.



Project X Entertainment will return to produce (after working on Scream with the same crew) including William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein, in addition to Vinson Films' Tripp Vinson (also known for Ready or Not and The Exorcism of Emily Rose) are also producing Reunion, and as the site adds, Tara Farney, will also participate as an executive producer for Vinson Films.



Are you excited to see the next big film by Radio Silence? Let us know your thoughts about Reunion below!



