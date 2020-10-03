Rebecca: Four New Posters For The Netflix Remake Debut

Netflix has posted up four new posters from its upcoming remake of Rebecca. The film, starring Armie Hammer, Lily James, Kristen Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, and Ben Crompton, will hit the streaming service on October 21st. This is the second time the Daphne du Maurier novel has been adapted, the first time being in 1940 by Alfred Hitchcock. That was his first American project, and Rebecca received 11 Academy Awards nominations, where it won Best Picture and Best Cinematography. It was chosen for preservation by the National Film Registry in 2018. So, this new version has a lot to live up to. Directed by Ben Wheatley and written by Jane Goldman, you can see the new posters down below.

The Rebecca Cast Suggests It Could Work

"Last night I dreamt I went to Manderly again."

With these words, the reader is ushered into an isolated gray stone mansion on the windswept Cornish coast, as the second Mrs. Maxim de Winter recalls the chilling events that transpired as she began her new life as the young bride of a husband she barely knew. For in every corner of every room were phantoms of a time dead but not forgotten—a past devotedly preserved by the sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers: a suite immaculate and untouched, clothing laid out and ready to be worn, but not by any of the great house's current occupants. With an eerie presentiment of evil tightening her heart, the second Mrs. de Winter walked in the shadow of her mysterious predecessor, determined to uncover the darkest secrets and shattering truths about Maxim's first wife—the late and hauntingly beautiful Rebecca."

Netflix could have a huge hit on their hands here. The cast is there, the look is there, and the pedigree of the source material should carry this one to a strong viewership. The question is: could this get a big push when awards season kicks into gear? Time will tell. Guess it is time to get excited about this one.