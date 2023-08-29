Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, star wars, zack snyder

Rebel Moon Director on Pitching the Film as an R-Rated Star Wars Entry

The director of Rebel Moon initially believed that the upcoming Netflix film could have worked as an R-rated Star Wars film.

Star Wars is as epic as it gets when it comes to a sci-fi universe, with Ahsoka becoming the newest addition to the popular and expansive lore. And as we recently learned, there was almost a chance that Netflix's upcoming action sci-fi flick Rebel Moon could have joined the Star Wars universe.

Thankfully, we can keep Star Wars fans and Snyder fans in their own universe where they belong. Now, director Zack Snyder reveals more about the proposed project and how it could have been an R-rated addition to Star Wars.

Why Rebel Moon Didn't Progress as a Star Wars Film

While addressing that the film was once pitched to Lucasfilm as a Star Wars addition, Snyder explained to IGN, "Well, it was an evolution anyway. When we started working on the idea, before even it was a Star Wars movie, in my mind, it was a 'put a team together' movie. There's an adult illustrated fantasy magazine called Heavy Metal that I always was in love with just the tone of that really was inspirational to me. Even when I was in the early talks with Kathleen Kennedy about maybe making a Star Wars movie, I would say things like, 'Maybe it could be rated R.' And they would say, 'Yeah, no, that's crazy.' So, I knew it was going to be a bit of a slog. But then, after the sale, and they had their own sort of vision for what the Star Wars universe would be, it was clear to me pretty much at that point that it wasn't going to be anything to do with this idea. And Debbie was super happy about that."

Producer Deborah Snyder then added, "Then I was really happy. Well, I felt like he envisioned this as something that was wholly original. And I felt – like, I know after working a decade on DC what canon means and what it means to the fans – and I just felt like there would be too many rules and that he could really kind of go crazy if it was something that was original and the handcuffs were off."

I suppose we'll just have to wait and see what that entails when Rebel Moon is released on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

