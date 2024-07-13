Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: relativity media, Sean Astin, The Man In The White Van

The Man In The White Van Will Release In October By Relativity Media

The Man In The White Van has been picked up by Relativity Media. The horror/thriller will release in theaters on October 11th.

Warren Skeels directs the '70s-based true crime story, featuring actor Sean Astin.

The film focuses on a young girl's struggle and a nation's terror involving a serial killer.

Michael Arrieta of Relativity Media promises a 'visceral' and 'frightening' theater experience.

The Man In The White Van is a new film from writer/director Warren Skeels. It is centered around true events that took place in the 1970's, and stars Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Stranger Things), Ali Larter (ABC's The Rookie, Final Destination), Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2), Brec Bassinger (CW's Stargirl), Gavin Warren (Night Swim) and Skai Jackson (Jessie). It has been picked up by Relativity Media and will be released in theaters on October 11th. "I'm thrilled to partner with Relativity Media to bring this important story to the screen," said writer/director Warren Skeels. "I love this cast and crew. Together, we have taken great care to ensure that this narrative is told with respect for those who experienced these horrific events firsthand. Our aim is to shine a light on a dark time in the 1970s and the extraordinary story of one girl's unimaginable ordeal with a serial killer."

Man In The White Van Tackles Tough Subject

Based on a series of true crimes that shook the nation in the 1970s, the film captures a bone-chilling story of a young girl's unimaginable horrors and every parent's worst nightmare. Prone to exaggeration, her parents' disbelief in her tales of being followed leads to a terrifying Halloween nightmare.

"The Man in the White Van is a flat-out frightening story with an incredible ensemble cast, and the teams behind it have produced a film that's both visceral and topical," said Michael Arrieta, Chief Operating Officer at Relativity Media. "Watching this in a crowded theater is truly the best way for viewers to experience this tension-packed thrill ride as realized by Warren and his talented crew."

There have been whispers that this one is really well done and terrifying, as anything involving kidnapped children should be. Looking forward to seeing this in the fall when it releases in theaters on October 11th.

