Renfield Is A "Extremely Violent Comedy" Says Robert Kirkman

Robert Kirkman and his company Skybound Productions will help produce a new film set in the Universal Monsters universe titled Renfield. Renfield is Dracula's assistant, and the film is based on a pitch made by Kirkman. Chris McKay will helm the project, Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley will spin the tale of Renfield, and it will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Kirkman was recently on Kevin Smith's Fatman on Batman podcast, where he described the film as a very violent comedy.

Robert Kirkman Knows Violence, But Does The Belong With Universal Monsters?

"We're doing this cool movie for Universal that's a focus on Renfield," Kirkman said. "It's a story about him being Dracula's henchman and how shitty a job that is. It's a fun, extremely violent comedy because I've got a crutch, and it's violence." Well, at least he knows what his brand is. Thanks to i09 for pulling the quote. All of a sudden, we have ourselves a little mini-Universal Monsters universe of sorts forming. Dracula himself is coming from Karyn Kusama, Ryan Gosling is signed on to play The Wolf Man, and two comedy powerhouses in Elizabeth Banks and Paul Feig also have films set in this world as well, the former doing The Invisible Woman and the latter doing Dark Army, a comedy that features some Universal Monsters. It sounds like this Robert Kirkman film will be more in that vein.

Bring it all on, I say. As a huge fan my entire life of the Universal Monsters, I have been waiting a long time for these characters to get their due again. Kirkman is riding high after the extremely successful debut of the Invincible series on Amazon, and it is cool to see him trying to get this film to production. Hopefully, we get more news on production start times and casting soon.