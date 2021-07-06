Star Wars Rogue Squadron Director Says Films is Gearing Up

Star Wars continues to find new ways to evolve through storytelling, with comics, spin-off films, live-action series, animated series, video games, books, and everything imaginable. With that expansive universe comes a little freedom to tell an array of stories, and one that has a lot of fans excited is the upcoming Star Wars standalone title, Rogue Squadron.

Announced last year during Disney's Investor Day, the film will include Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would direct the upcoming film for Disney. The title is previously known for having had three video games by the same name, as well as a comic and novel, with Jenkin's initially expressing her excitement to bring those stories to life. In a new interview over at The Hollywood Reporter, the director opened up about the film and its script, telling THR, "It's going amazing, I had been on it already for six months before I even announced that, so we're pretty deep into it. We're finishing a script, crewing up, and it's all going wonderful. I'm so excited about the story and excited that we're the next chapter of Star Wars, which is such a responsibility and such an opportunity to really start some new things. It's really exciting in that way."

In terms of working with the team behind the Star Wars IP, she elaborates that there's a constant open line of communication, explaining, "I'm on the phone with all of them and doing Zoom meetings with everybody involved in Star Wars all the time. I'm fairly free to do the story that we want to do, but you really need to know who's done what, who's doing what, where it goes and how it works, and what designs have been done before. It's a whole other way of working that I'm getting up to speed on."

The upcoming Star Wars film Rogue Squadron is slated to be released on December 22, 2023.