Ron Howard Confirms There Isn't a Sequel to Solo in the Works

To say that there have been a lot of baseless rumors about Star Wars these days would be a massive understatement. It seems like half of the rumors coming out of Hollywood are about Star Wars movies or series that are in development and the other half are Marvel series which is probably good for Disney because it means we're always talking about them. How true any of these rumors are depends on the given day but one of the most interesting developments coming into 2020 Star Wars fandom is how fans have come around and started to appreciate some of the other movies that flew a bit more under the radar. When The Rise of Skywalker largely underwhelmed people it seemed like a lot of people were talking about how much they liked Rogue One in retrospect. Now, seven months after the release of The Rise of Skywalker and hopefully two-ish months to the second season of The Mandalorian, people are really starting to come around on Solo: A Star Wars Story. If there was one movie in the Star Wars library where you can say it underperformed it would be that one but whether it be from some distance or people just rewatching it again during quarantine it seems like people are talking about it more. There have been some rumors concerning spin-off or sequel shows but director Ron Howard recently went on the record to say that, as far as he seems to know anyway, that there is no sequel currently planned.

"Well, there's no sequel planned now and it's amazing to be a part of a Star Wars movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit, which is not what you'd expect, but that's been an odd, strange journey for that movie," Howard revealed to Radio Andy (via ComicBook.com) on SiriusXM.

It's kind of a shame that we won't see more of those characters since the end of the movie with Qi'Ra set up some really interesting things. That is the story this writer would like to see explored and maybe Han and Chewie can show up for a cameo appearance once or twice during the series or maybe at the end of the movie. We could use a Star Wars movie with a female lead and it would be fun to have said female lead be an anti-hero at best and a straight-up villain at worst. What I mean is make a Qi'Ra show or movie Disney you cowards.