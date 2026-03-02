Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: paramount, scary movie 6

Scary Movie 6 Trailer Now Released Online After Debuting In Theaters

Paramount released the Scary Movie 6 trailer online this morning after debuting it in theaters with Scream 7 this past weekend.

The sequel sees the return of Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall to the spoof franchise.

This is the first Scary Movie film since 2013, with plenty of jokes aimed at horror trends and cancel culture.

Paramount sets Scary Movie 6 theatrical release date for June 12, teasing edgy humor in a new era.

Scary Movie 6 debuted its first trailer this past weekend in theaters before showings of Scream 7, and it is now available to watch online. Directed by Michael Tiddes, it stars (deep breath) Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Damon Wayans Jr., Gregg Wayans, Kim Wayans, Benny Zielke, Cameron Scott Roberts, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Dave Sheridan, Heidi Gardner, Lochlyn Munro, Olivia Rose Keegan, Ruby Snowber, Savannah Lee Nassif, and Sydney Park. The first five films in the franchise grossed a combined $897 million at the box office. This is the first film in the franchise to be released since 2013.

Scary Movie 6 Is Feeling Dangerous

Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer ("Ghostface"), the Core Four are back in the killer's crosshairs, and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans ("Shorty"), Shawn Wayans ("Ray"), Anna Faris ("Cindy"), and Regina Hall ("Brenda") reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every "final chapter" that absolutely isn't final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture. Produced by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans, and Rick Alvarez. Written by Marlon Wayans & Shawn Wayans & Keenen Ivory Wayans & Craig Wayans & Rick Alvarez.

Scary Movie 6 enters a different marketplace than when it was doing gangbusters in theaters, but that could end up being a strength for Paramount. Even in the trailer, there are a few jokes that made some people wince this weekend. Lord knows what they will have in the final film. My problem is that they called their shot in the trailer, namedropping cancel culture and such. It would have been so much better if they had just told the jokes and moved on. Oh well. Did the world need another one of these? We will find out when it opens in theaters on June 12.

