RUMOR: Cruella Star Emma Stone is "Weighing Her Options" for a Lawsuit

When the news dropped yesterday that Scarlett Johansson was suing Disney for breach of contract for the hybrid release of Black Widow, we idly wondered if this was the first of many suits that could follow. It very much sounds like this might be the case. Now, we need to emphasize that this is very much just a rumor at this point, and we are in no way saying that this is going to happen for sure. However, considering how these things tend to happen in waves, it wouldn't be surprising. According to former The Hollywood Reporter editor, Matt Belloni, who said in his newsletter, What I'm Hearing… (via Screen Rant) that "Emma Stone, star of Cruella, is said to be weighing her options." He also wrote that we could hear something from Jungle Cruise star Emily Blunt after this opening weekend.

Cruella was a big enough hit that Disney actually greenlit a sequel after opening weekend. So unlike Johansson, who is done with her contract, and if a bridge is burned, it's done, Stone is here for another movie. As for Blunt, anyone who has seen Jungle Cruise knows that Disney is obviously angling for a franchise, so they won't want to lose Blunt either. It's going to be really interesting to see how all of this continues to play out since, right now, it's getting a bit messy.

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of the cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It was released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.