Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis- Decide Review: Eleven Arts Film

Eleven Arts' upcoming film, Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis <Decide>, will be holding a nationwide screening for Anime Expo's inaugural AX Cinema Nights on May 12, 2022. AX Cinema Nights is an in-person event series with immersive experiences that will allow fans to participate, sing, and dance along with the characters on screen. The film based, on the Japanese sports manga created by Takeshi Konomi, will screen on over 250 theaters across the U.S. along with the English dub version.

Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis <Decide> follows Ryoma Echizen, a tennis prodigy inspired by his dad who goes to the U.S. in hopes of sharpening his skills. In an attempt to save his friend Sakuno by playing tennis against some villains: they are sent back in time. In the process, they meet Ryoma's dad in his heyday as a famous tennis player who made it to the finals in the US Open. Ryoma and Sakuno are about to be involved in a world where the villains are way too involved in corrupting tennis and attempt to manipulate the outcomes of very important matches- one, in particular. We will see if Ryoma is able to set things straight.

While the 3D animation is not something I am always particularly fond of, combined with the musical moments it reminded me of when Barbie came out and my cousins would make me perform along with them. The story was sweet and the main characters were pretty wholesome. It was definitely a fun little experience filled with some sweet moments, action, and tennis in the "mean streets" of the U.S., and I would definitely recommend this film to parents looking to introduce their kids to the amazing world of anime. It was a pleasant combination of classic anime styles & themes with a modern, tempered approach.

Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis <Decide> was a fun film and I am sure it would be fantastic to experience along with the added audience participation. As slice-of-life, coming-of-age stories go, it was definitely worth checking out. I do wish we had more layered villains and that there was less dependence on running with cliches about how people from the streets stereotypically look or act. The film may start off a bit slow, but it does pick up when Ryoma faces the tennis gang. It was a pretty fun time all-in-all and is the kind of adventure that kids can relate to without feeling spoken down to or traumatized.

