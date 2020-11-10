Saigon Bodyguards Remake Casts Chris Pratt and Wu Jing from Russos

Universal Pictures cast Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) and Chinese star Wu Jing in an action-comedy English-language remake of Saigon Bodyguards. Anthony and Joe Russo will produce reuniting with Pratt, previously worked on Avengers films in Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019). The brothers also worked with Wu on Wolf Warrior 2. Based on the 2016 Vietnamese feature that follows two bodyguards who must locate a high profile heir who was kidnapped on their watch.

Saigon Bodyguards Production Details

Veep writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck will pen the script. Pratt will co-produce through his Indivisible Productions with AGBO's Mike Larocca and the Russos. Matt Reilly will oversee on behalf of Universal, while Creative Executive Kassee Whiting will do the same for AGBO. Pratt just wrapped filming Dominion, the third film of the Jurassic World series and sixth in the franchise. He also participated in the Parks and Recreation reunion special for NBC. He starred in the animated Onward for Disney/Pixar, co-starring his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe castmate Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home). Coming up for Pratt is a return to the MCU, reprising his role as Star Lord/Peter Quill in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He'll also be in sci-fi projects Cowboy Ninja Viking and The Tomorrow War.

Jing starred in the Chinese war epic The Sacrifice; Wonder in a Temple; and My People, My Homeland this year. The Russos worked with another MCU alum in Chris Hemsworth (Thor) producing Extraction for Netflix with Joe co-writing the screenplay. The two also previously collaborated with AGBO on Relic taking on executive producer roles for IFC Midnight. Their next upcoming project they just wrapped takes them back to the directors' chairs in Cherry, which stars Holland in a virtually unrecognizable as an army medic-turned bank robber.