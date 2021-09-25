Salem's Lot: Overlord's Pilou Asbæk Will Play Richard Straker

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen, and they have found their Richard Straker. Overlord's Pilou Asbæk has been cast in the role, a pivotal one to the story. He joins Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, and Lewis Pullman, who is in the lead role and son of actor Bill Pullman. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the casting.

Salem's Lot Is One Of Many King Adaptations In Production Right Now

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again.

Do me a favor over the weekend and watch Overlord. Very underrated and a gruesome, fun watch. Salem's Lot is now in production.