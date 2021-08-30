Salem's Lot: Three More Added To Cast Of King Adaptation

Salem's Lot is returning to the big screen. Today, three more joined the cast of the film, with Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Spencer Treat Clark joining Lewis Pullman, who is in the lead role and son of actor Bill Pullman. Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will write and direct a new adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 vampire novel, with James Wan is as a producer. The book was originally adapted in 1979 by Tobe Hooper and again in 2004. Dauberman was also the screenwriter for IT: Chapter 1 and 2 and has had a hand in many films in The Conjuring film series, as both a writer and as a producer. This will be his second stab as a director, and New Line will release the film. Deadline had the news of the three joining the cast today.

Salem's Lot Is One Of Many King Adaptations In Production Right Now

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again.

Not counting Salem's Lot, there are over twenty King projects in various forms of active development. That includes television and film. Since the release of IT: Chapter One in 2017, Hollywood has rediscovered the horror master's works. Not that they have ignored them, but it almost feels like they care about making quality versions of his stories again. Some standouts have included the first IT film, Gerald's Game on Netflix, Pet Sematary, Castle Rock on Hulu, Mr. Mercedes, and The Outsider on HBO. Hopefully, with this new version of Salem's Lot, they can keep the train moving and give us the quality remake the story deserves. First suggestion- keep the effects practical, Mr. Dauberman. Filming will begin in September.