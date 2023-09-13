Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: AMC Ad, jigsaw, lionsgate, nicole kidman, saw x

SAW X: Billy Pokes Fun At Iconic Nicole Kidman AMC Commercial

SAW X continues its march to theaters with a send up of THAT Nicole Kidman AMC ad, and it is pretty funny.

SAW X is just operating at another level at this point. Another new clip for the film has been released today, lampooning the iconic and much-maligned Nicole Kidman AMC Theaters ad. It is pretty funny, and you can see it below. The film stars Renata Vaca ("Midnight Family"), Paulette Hernandez ("Crown of Tears"), Joshua Okamoto ("Control-Z"), Octavio Hinojosa (Come Play With Me), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer) alongside the returning Tobin Bell as Jigsaw and Shawnee Smith as Amanda.

Saw X Has Fans Excited For The First Time In A Long Time

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

It feels weird that this film is not opening around Halloween, but we have Blumhouse to thank for that since they staked claim to that two weeks with The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights At Freddy's a long time ago. The Exorcist is actually going to bite into its business a bit more now since it moved up a week yesterday to October 6th. Still, I think I am down for this one. And fans have responded in kind; buzz for the series has not been this strong in years. This feels like a horror event. These ads for the film have people really excited about the franchise again.

SAW X opens on September 29th.

