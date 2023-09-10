Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: jigsaw, lionsgate, operation, saw x

SAW X Wants To Play A Game…Of Operation With You

SAW X wants to play a game with you, and that game is Operation. The film opens in theaters on September 29th.

SAW X promotion is in complete overdrive right now, as it feels like we are getting new posters and clips daily. However, this one is fun as we get a look at a SAW version of the classic game Operation. If they actually released this version, I bet they would sell a bunch of them. Maybe not if it included Billy's laugh like that. The film stars Renata Vaca ("Midnight Family"), Paulette Hernandez ("Crown of Tears"), Joshua Okamoto ("Control-Z"), Octavio Hinojosa (Come Play With Me), Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman) and Michael Beach (Dahmer) alongside the returning Tobin Bell as Jigsaw and Shawnee Smith as Amanda. You can see the demented board game below.

Saw X Has Fans Excited For The First Time In A Long Time

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."

SAW X is one of the more anticipated horror films of the fall, and it is a big list. The Nun 2, The Exorcist: Believer, Five Nights At Freddy's, A Haunting in Venice, It Lives Inside, Thanksgiving. Horror fans are about to eat well for the next couple of months. Will SAW X be the biggest of the bunch? Time will tell, but it is possible.

The film opens in theaters September 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!