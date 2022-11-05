Scoob! Holiday Haunt Co-Writer Confirms Film Complete But Now What?

We're not a month away from December, which was when the Tony Cervone-co-written Scoob! Holiday Haunt was supposed to hit HBO Max streaming screens. In fact, it was last December when we were first treated to sizzle reel footage from the Scoob! prequel. And then August hit, and with it came sweeping cuts by Warner Bros. Discovery that included canceling the project's release even though Cervone would note that the film was "practically finished." While the just may still be out on whether or not Warner Bros. Discovery is a company that stands by its word, Cervone is. Late on Friday, the film's co-writer took to Instagram to confirm that the film is finished… even though it may never see the light of day.

"Well, we finished this thing today. A bittersweet conclusion for sure. I really hope you get a chance to see it somehow. It's a good one. I want to congratulate the directors [Michael Kurinsky] and [Bill Haller] for doing an outstanding job. They understand the characters, comedy, and spooky thrills so well. Thanks to [Paul Dini] for writing it with me. Thanks to [Mitchell Ferm] for producing it with me. Thanks to our head of story [John Dusenberry] and our Director of Layout [@swc90046], and to [Terry Han] for keeping me somewhat on time. And thank you to our wonderful, wonderful gang – [Iain Armitage], [Mckenna Grace], [Ariana Greenblatt], Pierce Gagnon, and the one and only Frank Welker. Every minute with you was a pleasure," Cervone wrote in his Instagram post, which also included a screencap showing what appears to be the main title opening to the special. Here's a look at the post where Cervone shares his appreciation for all of the work that the team put in:

Unfortunately… here's a painfully brief look at the holiday special that may never end up seeing the light of day: