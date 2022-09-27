Kevin Williamson on Scream 6 and Franchise Longevity

Scream is and will always be that slasher franchise. From its earliest conception by writer Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven, it undoubtedly redefined the horror genre in the late 90s, eventually leading to the powerful cinematic nostalgia wave more than two decades later. However, soon enough, it will receive its monumental sixth entry to further cement itself as a totally timeless horror title.

When discussing his new slasher film recently, the topic (obviously) led to his work on Scream; Williamson was asked if he always thought it could go on for so long. Turns out, the versatile writer wasn't always so confident. The Scream 6 creative tells Collider, "Now [I do think it can]. I've been proven wrong repeatedly. Since this last one was such a pleasure… I also think one of the wonderful things about Scream is that there's a different killer in every film. There's [Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, or Freddy Krueger], they don't go away. And Ghostface changes with every movie, so we have an opportunity to change the motive, change the story, and we can always twist and turn it since it [the original Scream] was always meant to be a game-changer. "

The renowned Scream scribe then adds, "And I think this new team is awesome. They're absolutely amazing human beings. They're talented, and it's just been a pleasure to be a part of this new regime." When the topic naturally shifted to its brand new New York City setting for the next installment of Scream, Williamson was jokingly asked about the chance of a Ghostface Takes Manhattan reference to mirror the Friday the 13th-like switch-up, which actually led to the OG Scream mastermind to admit, "I think… there's a joke in there."

Scream 6 will be released exclusively in theaters on March 31, 2023, starring several returning scream queens such as Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, along with plenty of new blood for Ghostface to spill.