Scream Star Teases Chase Scenes in Scream 6 Requel-Sequel

If you've been living under a rock or are somehow lacking awareness about the upcoming status of the Scream franchise, not only is a sixth film on the way – but the requel-sequel has actually wrapped filming with the possibility of more reputable chase sequences to come! Starring the surviving cast of Scream 2022 (often referred to as Scream 5), the next entry of the popular slasher franchise will take the cast to New York City for the first time to shed the trauma of Woodsboro for a breath of fresh air. But of course, there's also the game-changing reveal that Hayden Panettiere is actually back as Kirby Reed, so there's that to look forward to!

While Scream 5 became a fan favorite and an undeniable hit amongst horror critics for reviving Ghostface, there still remained an outcry from fans for added chase scenes that originally helped shape the structure of Scream's franchise – which we might be getting according to new final-girl Melissa Barrera. In a recent interview, the Scream star first discussed the backdrop of the next film and revealed, "It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing, and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help," and later teased, "so it's mortifying because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that."

Though the mention of the city setting is what caught the attention of most casual readers, the suggestion that chase scenes could be coming was enough to excite longtime fans of the franchise who appreciated (and missed) the unforgettable Courtney Cox studio moment in Scream 2. When we previously chatted with Barrera to promote the release of Scream earlier this year, she discussed her hopes for her character moving forward, divulging, "You also have her embracing a side of her that she's been running away from by the end of the movie, which I loved being able to explore and play. It's not necessarily the best message to send out… But I personally loved it, and I think it made for a very interesting starting point if I'm able to get to continue with her in this franchise. I think there's so much to explore with her."

Scream 6 (title TBA) will be released exclusively in theaters on March 31, 2023.