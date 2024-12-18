Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Anna Camp, scream 7

Scream 7 Now Adds Anna Camp To The Cast

Scream 7 has added Anna Camp to the cast. The slasher sequel will soon be heading into production. The film hits theaters in 2026.

Scream 7 just keeps growing as production draws near. After announcing that Mason Gooding will be back, they have now added Anna Camp to the cast. She joins Neve Campbell, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, and Sam Rechner in the new film. Still no word on who else besides Campbell and Gooding might be back in the film from the original set of movies or the recent hit sequels, though there has been talk about Courtney Cox being back once again as Gail. Hopefully, Gooding being brought back means Jasmin Savoy Brown will also return. The film will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 film from a script by Gary Busick. Deadline had the news about Camp.

Scream 7 Should Start Filming Early Next Year

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise last year, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then, last November happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced on social media that he had left the project weeks ago. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone.

Scream 7 hits theaters in February 2026.

