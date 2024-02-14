Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: chris pratt, sony, The Garfield Movie

Garfield Wants To Be Your Valentine In New Poster Released Today

The Garfield Movie gave fans a Valentine's Day treat today with a new poster. The film starring the voice of Chris Pratt is out in May.

Article Summary New Valentine's Day-themed Garfield Movie poster unveiled.

Chris Pratt voices Garfield, with an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson.

The film offers a fresh heist story with Garfield and his father, Vic.

Set for a May 24th release, expectations are high after Pratt's recent hits.

The Garfield Movie will be one of those movies that comes out with nobody expecting anything and will end up grossing $500 million and leave everyone scratching their heads. At least the holiday-themed marketing has been on point, like this new poster released today for Valentine's Day. Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang, the film is directed by Mark Dindal. Check out the new poster below.

The Garfield Movie Synopsis

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Is the world ready for a Garfield heist movie? I would have to say yes. This is also not the first time the character has been brought to life in theaters. Two movies were released in the mid-2000s and combined to gross over $350 million at the box office. So, the interest is there. Those films featured Bill Murray as the star, so YMMV over if you think Pratt is an upgrade there. It certainly won't hurt, as he has now starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of the past decade, from Jurassic World to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Earlier this year, he helped propel The Super Mario Bros. Movie to over $1 billion worldwide, if not for Barbie, the highest gross of the year. People come to see him, and that can only help here. This past weekend, one of the highest-rated Super Bowl commercials was Pratt starring as the Pringles can guy.

The Garfield Movie will be released in theaters on May 24th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!