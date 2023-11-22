Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, scream 7

Jenna Ortega Not Returning For Scream 7 Due To Wednesday Filming

The day after Scream 7 loses one of its leads, the other is now leaving the project. Jenna Ortega is out of the film as well.

Article Summary Jenna Ortega exits Scream 7 amid Wednesday Season 2 filming conflict.

Melissa Barrera's controversial departure precedes Ortega's exit from the film.

Uncertain future for Scream 7 as it loses both lead actresses Ortega and Barrera.

Director Christopher Landon faces challenges with a now leaderless new Scream trilogy.

Jenna Ortega is now out of Scream 7. A day after co-star Melissa Barrera was removed from the film for controversial posts relating to the Israel-Hamas War, Deadline reports that Ortega will also not appear in the latest sequel in the slasher franchise. While rumors on social media point to her leaving the production in solidarity with Barrera, Deadline says it is because the potential filming schedule conflicts with production on Season 2 of Wednesday for Netflix. Since there is no script for Scream 7 yet, she is moving on, and this was reportedly in the works before the dual strikes that rocked Hollywood this year.

Jenna Ortega Doesn't Need Scream, But Scream Needs Her

Ortega is one of the most in-demand performers in Hollywood currently, so having her under contract for the Scream franchise and locking her up when they did was a huge get for Spyglass and Paramount. Losing both of their stars for whatever reasons is a huge blow to the prospects of the seventh installment. Ortega and Barrera were the most important characters in this new trilogy and were set up to have significant storylines in whatever the new film ended up being. Christopher Landon, writer, and director of Scream 7, must be pulling his hair out right now.. In two days, the film he was hired to do lost both the leads.

To say that Ortega, now being gone, changes everything is an understatement. One wonders what possible direction they go now. I think the only option now is a new cast that may bring back a couple of the others from the last two the way they used the legacy characters from the original films. All we know now is that after a promising start with this new generation, it is back to square one.

