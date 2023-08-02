Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: christopher landon, scream, scream 7, spyglass

Scream 7 Is A Go, Will Be Directed By Christopher Landon

Scream 7 is finally in official development, and a new director will join the franchise: Christopher Landon will helm this sequel.

Scream 7, a film pretty much everyone knew was coming, is in official development. A new, familiar face will be behind the camera. Director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) will take over for Radio Silence, the team behind the last two entries in the franchise. They will stay on as executive producers. That is about all that is known, according to the report from THR announcing the news. None of the cast of the last two, including Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, or Jasmin Savoy Brown, have a deal in place for Scream 7. Nor do we know who will write it. All we know is that it is officially on its way.

Scream 7 Was Coming No Matter What

Scream (2022) and Scream 6 reinvigorated the franchise, grossing over a combined $350 million worldwide and cementing Ghostface as one of the all-time horror icons. The stars of those two films, namely Barrera and Ortega, have become huge stars, and many of the performers from the past of the franchise has come back in the last two as well. Spyglass will aim to get this one some traction as soon as the dual strikes are over I would guess, as they will want to hit the ground running and get Scream 7 out asap.

As for the tone, I really wouldn't expect much different from a scripting standpoint, especially if writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick return. They have a firm grasp of these characters, but the modern dialogue and sharp wit from the last two can be matched by Landon. He is a great choice for this, though I would have wished for Radio Silence to stick around—more on this as we learn it.

