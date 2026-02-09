Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: Ghostface, paramount, scream 7

Scream 7: Final Posters, New Teaser Released As Tickets Go On Sale

Scream 7 tickets are now on sale, including IMAX screenings for the first time in the history of the franchise. It opens on February 27.

Article Summary Scream 7 tickets are now on sale, with the franchise's first-ever IMAX screenings available.

Paramount unveiled three final posters plus a new teaser ahead of the February 27 release.

The movie reunites nearly every past cast member, including surprise returns of fan favorites.

Some skepticism remains about focusing on legacy characters over the new generation's storyline.

Scream 7 is releasing at the end of the month, and tickets are now on sale for showings, including, for the first time, IMAX screenings. Paramount has also released three final posters for the film. Basically, everyone who has ever been in one of the films is back. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. Also back are Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette, all three of whom have died in previous installments—two Ghostfaces and arguably the second most important character of the franchise. Even Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film, returns as director, working from a script he co-wrote with Gary Busick.

Scream 7 Looks To Scare Up Some Winter Bucks At The Box Office

Here is the official synopsis: "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

I am still not convinced this won't be terrible. Those trailers and TV spots make this look like a TV movie, a problem many Paramount projects have had as of late. I am about ready to leave the legacy cast behind. I was much more interested in the new generation that starred in the last two films and where they seemed to be heading with that story, but we all know what happened there. No matter how you feel about that and how it played out, it is hard to argue that it would not have been the more exciting direction. I am just not that interested in Ghostface running around and being clumsy while chasing Neve and Courtney anymore. Let this era pass and bring us fresh blood, and I will be more excited.

Scream 7 opens in theaters on February 27.

