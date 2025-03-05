Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Paramount Pictures, Patrick Dempsey, scream, scream 7

Patrick Dempsey Reveals Why He Isn't Joining Scream 7

Scream 3 actor Patrick Dempsey explains why he wasn't able to sign on to the upcoming entry Scream 7 from Paramount and Spyglass.

At this point, we know that Scream 7 is pretty far into production, including plenty of fan-favorite characters. However, we also know that, despite conversations, we won't be getting the return of Scream 3 star Mark Kincaid (played by Patrick Dempsey), who was believed to be Sidney's husband for the past two films. In fact, Joel McHale has since signed on to fill the void as Sidney's husband Mark (a different Mark, of course), as the film's effort to avoid retconning the continuity of her husband's name. Now, the Scream 3 star is sharing why things fell through.

While speaking with Variety about the casting change and his choice not to sign on, Dempsey reveals that scheduling issues (post-fires) ultimately prevented him from joining the next installment. The actor tells the outlet, "It just didn't work out. We were dealing with the fires and everything that was going on, and the schedule didn't work out, unfortunately."

Everything We Currently Know about Scream 7

While the general plot details are currently unknown, it's been confirmed that Neve Campbell will return to the franchise as Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox, who will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers. The film will also bring back Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, and Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, along with several fresh faces, including Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Anna Camp, and Sam Rechner in undisclosed roles.

To generate even more speculation, the film has also enlisted a few deceased Scream characters in an unknown capacity, including former Ghostface killers Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Scott Foley (Scream 3). This probably suggests that we'll be seeing some heavy AI themes and deepfake Ghostface moments when Scream 7 hits theaters in early 2026. What are your thoughts on Scream 7? Are you bummed that we won't be getting Kincaid as Sidney's husband? Or are you excited about McHale's new role in the franchise?

The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group film Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27th, 2026.

