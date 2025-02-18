Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, horror, Paramount Pictures, Scott Foley, scream, scream 3, scream 7

Scream 7 Star Teases That His Return to the Franchise Makes Sense

Scream 7 and Scream 3 star Scott Foley explains that his return to the next entry of the horror franchise will make sense.

Article Summary Scott Foley returns to Scream 7, ensuring his role fits perfectly without using supernatural elements.

Scream 7 promises an Avengers-style horror event with the return of living and deceased characters.

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprise roles, alongside new stars in undisclosed roles for Scream 7.

Expected AI and deepfake themes add intrigue, bringing back former Ghostface killers in a surprising way.

The next Scream film is quickly turning into an Avengers-style event, with several characters (both living and deceased) returning to the franchise. Now, one of the former Ghostface actors suggests that it'll all make sense when the film finally arrives.

During a recent interview with Scream 3 (and now Scream 7) star Scott Foley, the actor teased that his character is poised to return, but it won't take a huge genre leap either. Translation: this isn't a ghost, and this isn't a resurrection. Foley tells Collider, "I wasn't quite sure how that [return] was going to happen. But I had a phone conversation with [Scream 7 director] Kevin Williamson, who I knew at the very beginning of my career when I did Dawson's Creek and Scream 3. I hadn't talked to him in a few years, and he just said, 'I want you to do it.' I said, 'What could I possibly be doing?!' And he explained it to me, and I thought, 'Oh! Okay. That makes sense.' There is a world where you will not have to suspend disbelief. How about that? We'll see. I'm excited about it, though."

What We Currently Know about Scream 7

While the general plot details are currently unknown, it's been confirmed that Neve Campbell will return to the franchise as Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox, who will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers. The film will also bring back Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, with several fresh faces, including Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Anna Camp, and Sam Rechner in undisclosed roles. However, to generate even more speculation, the film has also enlisted a few deceased Scream characters in an unknown capacity, including former Ghostface killers Matthew Lillard and Foley. So, at this point, we're expecting some AI themes and deepfake Ghostface moments by the time Scream 7 hits theaters in 2026.

What are your thoughts on the returning Ghostface actors for Scream 7?

