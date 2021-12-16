Dolby Cinemas Reveals New Scream Poster Ahead of Relaunch

Scream is just under a month away from its theatrical return, with the massive fifth installment of the '90s slasher fan-favorite franchise. Considering that the film is one of the most highly anticipated horror comebacks in years, Scream has clearly earned a memorable marketing campaign to fit its reputation – and so far, there have been more Scream posters than we've ever had before. Now, Dolby Cinemas dropped an exclusive poster for the horror relaunch that plays up its long history as a franchise.

The new poster comes from an initial fan design (Creepy Duck Design) who invented a nostalgic Woodsboror tease with a classic Ghostface message aimed towards final girl Sidney Prescott. Now, Dolby Cinemas and the concept artist have come together with the new Scream poster displaying a reworked, decayed Ghostface mask to reflect the importance of the original murders.

The upcoming Scream summary explains, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles, alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar."

Scream is a film by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, A Project X Entertainment Production, and is Executive Produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena. Additionally, Scream is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick and directed by Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. Scream will see its (exclusive) return to theaters on January 14, 2022.

What are your thoughts on the new Dolby Cinemas poster?