Dolby Cinemas Reveals New Scream Poster Ahead of Relaunch

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Scream is just under a month away from its theatrical return, with the massive fifth installment of the '90s slasher fan-favorite franchise. Considering that the film is one of the most highly anticipated horror comebacks in years, Scream has clearly earned a memorable marketing campaign to fit its reputation – and so far, there have been more Scream posters than we've ever had before. Now, Dolby Cinemas dropped an exclusive poster for the horror relaunch that plays up its long history as a franchise.

The new poster comes from an initial fan design (Creepy Duck Design) who invented a nostalgic Woodsboror tease with a classic Ghostface message aimed towards final girl Sidney Prescott. Now, Dolby Cinemas and the concept artist have come together with the new Scream poster displaying a reworked, decayed Ghostface mask to reflect the importance of the original murders.

New Exclusive Ghostface Dolby Cinema Poster for Scream 2022
Photo: Dolby Cinemas and Creepy Duck Design – Scream 2022

The upcoming Scream summary explains, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles, alongside Melissa BarreraKyle GallnerMason GoodingMikey MadisonDylan MinnetteJenna OrtegaJack QuaidMarley SheltonJasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar."

Scream is a film by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, A Project X Entertainment Production, and is Executive Produced by Kevin WilliamsonChad Villella, Gary BarberPeter OillataguerreRon LynchCathy KonradMarianne Maddalena.  Additionally, Scream is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick and directed by Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. Scream will see its (exclusive) return to theaters on January 14, 2022.

What are your thoughts on the new Dolby Cinemas poster?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Aedan Juvet

A self-proclaimed pop culture aficionado with a passion for all forms of storytelling. Likely to be found watching everything horror-related, or revisiting Buffy the Vampire Slayer. For pitches, email me at aedanjuvet@gmail.com.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.