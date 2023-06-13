Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, Nightbreed, scream factory

Nightbreed Gets A 4 Disc 4K Blu-ray Release Form Scream Factory

Nightbreed is getting a definitive release on 4K Blu-ray this August from Scream Factory and it is up for preorder now.

Nightbreed, an 80's horror classic, has no shortage of physical releases on the market. Many, in fact. What's one more, especially if it is the most epic release it has been given so far? On August 1st, Scream Factory will release a four-disc, 4K Blu-ray, absolutely loaded with special features. And while not many of them are new, having it all in one place will be nice. Think their upcoming Creepshow release. The release also features brand new 4K scans of the film from the best existing film elements. This also includes both the theatrical cut and the director's cut. There are also special editions and more, which you can see and read all the details about below.

Nightbreed 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"Written and directed by visionary filmmaker Clive Barker (creator of Hellraiser) and based on his popular novel Cabal, the cult-classic film NIGHTBREED stars Craig Sheffer (Hellraiser: Inferno), Anne Bobby (Born on the Fourth of July), David Cronenberg (Director, Eastern Promises), Charles Haid (Hill Street Blues) and features a soundtrack by award-winning composer Danny Elfman. Boone (Craig Sheffer) may be a troubled young man, but his troubles are just beginning. Set up as the fall guy in a string of slasher murders; he decides he'll hide by crossing the threshold that separates "us" from "them" and sneak into the forbidden subterranean realm of Midian. Boone will live among the monsters."

DISC 1: 4K UHD (Theatrical Cut)

NEW 2023 4K scan of the best-surviving film elements

In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with film critics Adrian J. Smith and David Flint

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. 5.1

DISC 2: Blu-Ray (Theatrical Cut)

NEW 2023 4K scan of the best-surviving film elements

Audio Commentary with film critics Adrian J. Smith and David Flint

Memories of Midian – an interview with actor Nicholas Vince

Walking the Line Between Heaven and Hell – interview with critic Kat Ellinger

Speaking Up for the Monsters – an interview with critic Kim Newman

Theatrical Trailer

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1

DISC 3: Blu-Ray (Director's Cut)

Audio Commentary with writer-director Clive Barker and restoration producer Mark Allan Miller

Tribes of the Moon: The Making of NIGHTBREED – a 72-minute documentary on the production

Making Monsters – a look at the special makeup effects

Fire! Fights! Stunts! – a look at the second unit shoot

AUDIO:

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1

DISC 4 – Bonus Disc (Blu-Ray):

Special Features:

Deleted Scenes

Monster Prosthetics Masterclass

Cutting Compromise

The Painted Landscape

Matte Painting Tests

Makeup Tests

Stop Motion Lost Footage

Rehearsal Test

Still Galleries – sketches, deleted scene photos, poster and pre-production, on-the-set images.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!