Creepshow 4K Blu-ray Detailed By Scream Factory A mega-edition 4k Blu-ray of the classic Creepshow is coming this June from Scream Factory. All the details are here.

Creepshow, the original classic film, is getting the mega-release treatment by Scream Factory. Releasing on June 27th (my birthday!), the film is getting the royal treatment from the label, with a brand new 4K scan of the film from the original negative and all kinds of special features. Those will include three commentaries, looks at every aspect of the making of the film, including looks at the comic inspirations behind the film, Horror's Hallowed Grounds, deleted scenes, trailers, still galleries, and tons more. Below you can find the cover and complete features list for the release, including the special edition they are also doing. You can preorder it right here.

Creepshow 4K Blu-ray Release Details

"Masters of the macabre – writer Stephen King and director George A. Romero – conjure up five shocking yarns, each a virtuoso exercise in the ghouls-and-gags style of classic '50s horror comics. A murdered man emerges from the grave for Father's Day cake. A meteor's ooze makes everything … grow. A professor selects his wife as a snack for a crated creature. A scheming husband plants two lovers up to their necks in terror. A malevolent millionaire with an insect phobia becomes the prey of a cockroach army. Add the spirited performances of an excellent cast (Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson, E.G., Marshall, and King himself) and the ghoulish makeup wizardry of Tom Savini, and you have a non-stop, thrilling ride that "plays like an anthology of human phobias" (Roger Ebert)!"

The full Special Features and Technical Specs:

BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE (2023)

Audio Commentary With Director George A. Romero And Special Makeup Effects Creator Tom Savini

Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Michael Gornick

Audio Commentary With Composer/First Assistant Director John Harrison And Construction Coordinator Ed Fountain

Terror And The Three Rivers – A Round Table Discussion On The Making Of Creepshow With John Amplas, Tom Atkins, Tom Savini, And Marty Schiff

The Comic Book Look – An Interview With Costume Designer Barbara Anderson

Ripped From The Pages – An Interview With Animator Rick Catizone

The Colors Of Creepshow – A Look At The Restoration of Creepshow With Director Of Photography Michael Gornick

Into The Mix – An Interview With Sound Re-recordist Chris Jenkins

Mondo Macabre – A Look At Mondo's Various Creepshow Posters With Mondo Co-Founder Rob Jones And Mondo Gallery Events Planner Josh Curry

Collecting Creepshow – A Look At Some Of The Original Props And Collectibles From The Film With Collector Dave Burian

Audio Interviews With Director Of Photography Michael Gornick, Actor John Amplas, Property Master Bruce Alan Miller, And Makeup Effects Assistant Darryl Ferrucci

Tom Savini's Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Horror's Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Original Film Locations Hosted By Sean Clark

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spot

Radio Spots

Still Galleries – Posters, Lobby Cards, And Movie Stills

Still Galleries – Behind The Scenes Photos