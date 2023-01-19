Scream VI: New Poster, Images Reveal Returning Survivors & More Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group just dropped our new favorite Scream VI poster and several photos to feed our appetites.

If you haven't taken the time to bless yourself with a little horror goodness on this fine Thursday, the insanely tense trailer for the next installment of Scream (titled Scream VI) officially dropped today and showcased a "new" style of Ghostface that the franchise has yet to see.

What does that entail? Well, it appears that he's unafraid to switch up his weapon, attack in a crowd, and even a need to idolize past killers, so you could say that this killer really is here to change the game. In a series of new photos just released courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, we're getting to preview the returning cast who's poised to face off with the masked killer(s) for the sixth installment, and yes, that aged mask sure seems to be important doesn't it… Check out the photos for yourself included below.

A new official synopsis for the film also reads: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed"), and Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Last but certainly not least, a first-look poster for the film dropped today (as you saw at the top of this article), largely calling back to the beloved Scream posters with full cast additions and playing off the clever, "killer is on this poster" message that became a key part of the previous film's stellar marketing. Scream VI will slice its way into theaters on March 10, 2023, so make sure to keep up with us for all things Scream as the film gears up for its highly anticipated release!