Scream VI Unmasks Epic Trailer: Ruthless Ghostface and Fan Favorites The first full-length trailer for Scream VI is finally here, teasing an aged Ghostface and several returning fan-favorite characters.

It's officially Scream VI trailer day! With less than two months until its buzz-worthy theatrical release, the first full trailer for Scream VI is finally here to quench our thirst for excessive paranoia and killer ambiguity – also teasing what unexplored terrors New York City may have in store for Ghostface and the prospective survivors of the franchise's fresh terrain. And it's far better than we could have ever predicted!

After the undeniable success of the 2022 Scream revival, moviegoers began clamoring for another installment of the beloved franchise, which was then justifiably fast-tracked by Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures in order to maintain their massive momentum. In the weeks that followed, we learned that Hayden Pannetitierre would step back into the role of her believed-to-be-dead character Kirby Reed (which we've always known wasn't true), Courtney Cox will now become the most featured character in the franchise, and that the next-gen core four will all be playing major roles in the film. Very exciting stuff! Now, we get to take a better look at what's coming, and based on the trailer, it could entail a rather vengeful Ghostface(s) with a penchant for the past.

Major Takeaways from the Scream VI Trailer

Firstly, don't expect a frame-by-frame explanation here because a project of this nature requires a spoiler-free opportunity in order for moviegoers to fully appreciate its high stakes. With that out of the way, the trailer does tease a few interesting details that might offer us more on the premise of the film, seemingly confirming that survivors of previous entries are now targeted (something once teased in Scream 2 that went on to be misleading for the killer reveal).

In addition to that, there are a whole lot of tension, gore, and chase sequences, which all equally prove that the new film is potentially getting grittier in its delivery and preparing for a much more personal slasher film that's able to pull from more than 25 years' worth of history. Translation: we're heavily invested in these multi-faceted characters, so these particular deaths will pack a punch. But don't just take our word for it…

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, 2023, so make sure to check out the trailer above and prepare yourselves for some Ghostface-with-a-shotgun chaos that's sure to follow!