Screamboat: Steamboat Willie Horror Film Casts David Howard Thornton

The horror version of Mickey Mouse has been cast, as Terrifier star David Howard Thornton will play the role in Screamboat.

Screamboat, the upcoming horror knock-off of Steamboat Willie, has its lead. David Howard Thornton, who brought Art the Clown to life in the Terrifier series, and also The Grinch in The Mean One, will play the horror version of Mickey Mouse. Pretty much as soon as Steamboat Willie went public domain on January 1st this year, this film was announced. The producing team behind Terrifier and The Mean One are also behind Screamboat, which will also star Allison Pittel ("Stream"), Amy Schumacher ("The Mean One"), Jesse Posey ("Teen Wolf"), Jesse Kove ("Cobra Kai"), Rumi C Jean-Louis ("Hightown"), Jarlath Conroy (George A. Romero's "Day of the Dead"), and Charles Edwin Powell ("The Exorcist III"). Variety reported Thornton's casting.

Screamboat Finds Its Murderous Mouse

"I'm thrilled to be working on 'Screamboat' with such a killer cast from horror legends to comedy icons," director Steven LaMorte said in a statement. "David Howard Thornton is bringing our mischievous and murderous take on Steamboat Willie to life like never before. I can't wait for audiences to laugh and scream with us onboard 'Screamboat'!" "I'm beyond excited to join this incredible cast and bring Steamboat Willie to life with a horror twist," Thornton added. "'Screamboat' is going to be a horrific and hilarious big screen thrill ride that fans won't want to miss."

As I have said before, the films featuring murderous versions of children's characters bother me and I don't like them. Some of the designs are cool, but other than that, I am not a fan. This one especially. As a huge Disney Parks fan, and especially a Mickey Mouse fan, I couldn't be more against this. I know some of you will roll your eyes and are excited about this film, and that is great for you. But I never need to see Mickey Mouse murdering people.

Screamboat, which is also a great title by the way, will be released in 2025.

