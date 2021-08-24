Séance Starring Suki Waterhouse Is Coming to Shudder Next Month

The 2021 horror film Séance by Simon Barrett (screenwriter behind You're Next) will arrive on the streaming platform Shudder starting next month.

After receiving a limited theatrical release and On-Demand option back in May, Séance is relocating to Shudder, which has continued to rapidly expand with exclusives, originals, and cult classics. The younger-skewing horror film starring Suki Waterhouse (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Assassination Nation) will exclusively hit the streaming service on September 29 and is yet another upcoming streamable horror release ahead of October.

The film's trailer provides a little mix of some slasher sub-genre horrors and the connection of something more supernatural and sinister beneath the surface of a boarding school – with the official description detailing:

"Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened."

In an interview published earlier this year with Script Magazine, Barrett discussed his inspiration for the film, explaining, I grew up reading murder mysteries, Agatha Christie, Georgette Heyre and I also devoured Baby Sitters Club and Sweet Valley High books. I've read literally hundreds of both those, hundreds, not a joke," he continues, "and that just kind of lead directly into my love of the slasher genre and kind of where 80s horror was when I was a little kid. And so, I think that you know that's the genre that made the greatest impression on my brain when my brain was still forming and I was developing an understanding narrative, somewhere between And Then There Were None and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. I think there's a reason I wanted that to become my first feature as a director because that's the sort of story that I have spent a lot of time enjoying and kind of thinking about."

Knowing that Séance is Barrett's attempt to bridge his love for slasher films with something more supernaturally charged indicates that this could be a watchlist-worthy feature. Séance will officially become available to stream on Shudder starting next month.

