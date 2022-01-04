See For Me: New Thriller Debuts This Friday, January 7th

See For Me is a new thriller coming out this Friday starring Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Kim Coates, Pascal Langdale, Joe Pingue, George Tchortov, and Laura Vandervoort, directed by Randall Okita from a script by Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue. This one has an interesting premise. A young blind woman's home she is housesitting at is invaded by men looking for a safe. Her only hope for survival is an app called See For Me, which connects her to a volunteer who has to be her eyes. Catch the trailer below.

See For Me Synopsis

"Sophie, a young blind woman, house-sitting at a secluded mansion, finds herself under invasion by thieves seeking a hidden safe. Her only means of defense: a new app called "See For Me." It connects her to a volunteer across the country who helps her survive by seeing on her behalf. Sophie is connected to Kelly, an army veteran who spends her days playing first-person shooter games. Sophie is forced to learn that if she's going to survive the night, she'll need all the help she can get. A blind teenage girl who ends up being not so powerless after all. See For Me opens in theaters, digitally, and on-demand January 7th."

This has an interesting hook, and it is very cool that star Skyler Davenport, who is visually impaired, gets top billing here. This film was shot in 2020 and has seen some delays because of the pandemic. While some of the story may be formulaic, I like the idea of the app and such. In a perfect world, this is in the same vein as Hush, and we have a real treat to kick off 2022 with. See For Me debuts this Friday.