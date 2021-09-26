Shang-Chi Becomes Highest Grossing Film Of The Year, Hansen Bombs

Shang-Chi overtook Black Widow over the weekend to become the highest-grossing film of not just the year but since the pandemic started. Not only that, it led the weekend box office for a fourth straight week, scoring another $13.3 million and bringing its total box office take to $196.5 million. Even with Venom: Let There Be Carnage opening next week, look for Shang-Chi to cross $200 million by this time next week. More than 1/3 of all moviegoers this weekend went to see the MCU's newest star, which has re-awakened the box office for the last month ahead of what is sure to be a successful October.

In not-so-great news, Dear Evan Hansen failed to bring audiences in and opened to a paltry $7.5 million. Many will now wonder if the film should have gone to streaming same day or even skipping theaters entirely. Torn apart by critics for the last couple of weeks after its debut at TIFF, it is fair to point out that audiences that did show up to see it gave the film an 'A-' CinemaScore. Also, in its favor is that it only cost $27 million to make, which Universal looks to make back after a shortened 17 day theatrically exclusive run and drop it onto VOD and streaming. Any way you slice it, though, it is a disappointment.

Free Guy continued an amazing run at the box office, scoring another $4.1 million bringing its total to $114.1 million, a fantastic number even not in this weak box office climate. Fourth place went to Candyman at $2.5 million, and rounding out the top five was Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho, which fell 54% in its second weekend and whimpered to $2.1 million.

Here is your Top 5 for the weekend of September 23rd:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: $13.3 million Dear Evan Hansen: $7.5 million Free Guy: $4.1 million Candyman: $2.5 million Cry Macho: $2.1 million

Next week, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will dethrone Shang-Chi, finally hitting theaters after many delays. But how much will it gross?