Shazam: Fury of the Gods – First Look in a BTS Featurette

Shazam! is tied with The Suicide Squad as the best overall DC movie [do not @ me], so it was awesome that we got a small update during DC FanDome last year. It seems that the cast and crew have a sense of rumor about the inevitable passage of time that is going to kneecap this movie. When you have a cast full of kids, you don't really have time to sit on your hands. That's why despite Shazam: Fury of the Gods not coming out until 2023, they went into production this year. Since the announcement of the title, we also got some major players added to the cast, including Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the villains, which is just incredible. We all want to see Dame Helen doing her version of Hera a la Thor: Ragnarok. Since the movie went into production, director David F. Sandberg has been teasing a few things, but during this year's DC FanDome, we finally got some more information about this movie. We got a fantastic behind-the-scenes featurette, including a first look at Liu and Mirren in their costumes, and they look amazing. They talk about the massive scope of the movie this time and how many different locations they will go. We're also going to get a ton of awesome-looking monsters this time around as well. Here are some screencaps and a tweet with the featurette.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Behind the Scenes Clip | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVdiZvWfkyw&ab_channel=IGN)

Shazam: Fury of the Gods, directed by David F. Sandberg, stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D. J. Cotrona, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews. It will be released on June 2, 2023.

Don't know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here's a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021 Show Full Tweet