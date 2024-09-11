Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, Labyrinth, SHOUT! Studios, The Dark Crystal

Labyrinth & The Dark Crystal 4K Sets Detailed By Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios has detailed their new 4K Blu-ray releases for Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal, releasing on November 19th.

Article Summary Shout! Studios releases 4K Blu-ray sets for Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal on November 19th.

The limited edition sets for both films include special items like a crystal ball and the famous shard.

Both sets come with extensive bonus content, including new fan event Q&As, production stills, and concept art.

Individual Steelbook releases will be available at Walmart, featuring stunning packaging and collectible items.

Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal 4K Blu-ray box sets were teased by Shout! Studios earlier this year when they released new digital versions of the films and this week, we got the full details for the releases. Both will come as limited edition sets or can be purchased as individual Steelbook releases at Walmart. The beloved films will come with a plethora of special features, and each comes with a special item in the limited edition sets. Labyrinth comes with a crystal ball, while The Dark Crystal has a replica of the famous shard. Below are the sets, the Steelbooks, and the full features lists for the releases. They will be in the collector's hands on November 19th.

Labyrinth & The Dark Crystal 4K Release Details

The lavish offering of LABYRINTH Limited Edition Collector's Set contains a glass crystal ball (iconic of the one in the movie) with interior 3D-etching of the movie title, a wooden labyrinth-style base for display, five art cards, a 28-page book with new essay, production stills, concept art by Brian Froud, a collectible sticker, a payload of bonus content, and sparkling 4K UHD™ and Blu-ray™ of LABYRINTH. All are packaged in an awe-inspiring box with wrap-around art featuring original concept art from the movie and a lid flap that opens to a window display of the crystal ball. Collectors and loyal fans will rejoice over THE DARK CRYSTAL Limited Edition Collector's Set, which includes a glass replica of the shard (1:1) from the movie, five art cards, a 28-page book with a new essay, production stills, concept art by Brian Froud, a collectible sticker, insightful bonus content, and stunning 4K UHD™ and Blu-ray™ of THE DARK CRYSTAL. All are housed in a gorgeous box with wrap-around art featuring original concept art from the movie and a lid flap that opens to a window display of the chard.

LABYRINTH Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector's Set & LABYRINTH Limited Edition SteelBook®

Disc One (4K UHD™):

NEW Fan Event Q&As with Brian Henson and Toby Froud

NEW Contact Juggling Tutorial

Audio Commentary with conceptual designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray™):

Audio Commentary with Brian Froud

"Reordering Time: Looking Back at Labyrinth "

" "The Henson Legacy"

"The Henson Legacy" "Remembering The Goblin King"

Labyrinth Anniversary Q&A

Anniversary Q&A "Inside The Labyrinth " Making-Of Documentary

" Making-Of Documentary "Journey Through The Labyrinth : Kingdom Of Characters"

: Kingdom Of Characters" "Journey Through The Labyrinth : The Quest Commentary with Brian Henson

: The Quest Commentary with Brian Henson Theatrical Trailer

THE DARK CRYSTAL Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector's Set & The Dark Crystal Limited Edition SteelBook®

Special Bonus Features

Disc One (4K UHD™)

NEW Fan Event Q&A with Lisa Henson

Audio Commentary with conceptual designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray™)

Audio Commentary with Brian Froud

" The Dark Crystal : The Myth, Magic and Henson Legacy"

"The World of The Dark Crystal " Documentary

"Reflections of The Dark Crystal : Light On The Path Of Creation"

"Reflections of The Dark Crystal : Shard of Illusion"

Picture-in-Picture Storyboard Track

Original Skeksis Language Scenes With Introduction By Screenwriter David Odell

Deleted Scenes

Photo Galleries

Theatrical Trailers

