Shudder Debuts Trailer For Dead & Beautiful, Drops November 4th

Shudder has released the trailer for psychological thriller Dead & Beautiful, and announced that they will debut the film on the streaming service on November 4th, after its debut at Fantastic Fest this weekend. This is a vampire film, though it feels a little different than a straight forward fangs and blood story. Stylish and alluring, this one has some real potential. Check out the trailer below.

Shudder Reveals Official Dead & Beautiful Synopsis

"In Dead & Beautiful, five rich, spoiled Asian twenty-somethings (Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are suffering from upper class ennui, unsure how to spend their days when so little is expected from them. In search of excitement, the five friends form the "Circle," a group where they take turns designing a unique, extravagant experience for the others. But things go wrong when the privileged urbanites awaken after a night out, to find they have developed vampire fangs and an unquenchable thirst for flesh, blood, and adventure at any price. The film is produced by Erik Glijnis (Pleasure) and Leontine Petit (The Lobster) of Lemming Film, in co-production with House on Fire International, Nukleus Film, and Woods of Light Film. Indie Sales is handling international sales. The film is written and directed by David Verbeek (R U There). Out November 4th."

Shudder also released a ton of pics from the film which can also be found below.

I have to say, this feels like one that is going to sneak up on people. Vampire films seem like they are in a bit of a rut, and director David Verbeek seems to be keen on bringing the sleek and sexy back to films with fangs. Here's hoping that is the case, as the destined for cult status film Dead & Beautiful comes to the horror streaming service on November 4th.