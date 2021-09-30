Shudder Announces New Original Film Raging Grace

Shudder is moving ahead with a new feature film, titled Raging Grace. Written and directed by BIFA-nominee Paris Zarcilla (Pommel, The Century Egg), produced by Chi Thai (The Promise, Little Miss Sumo) and starring Filipina actress Max Eigenmann (Verdict) and David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Finding Your Feet), the film will be a "coming of rage" story taking a look at the Filipino immigrant experience. The film is set to go into production in the UK in November for release on Shudder in 2022.

Shudder Continues To Elevate New Genre Voices & Stories

"In Raging Grace, an undocumented Filipina immigrant lands a job as a careworker for a seemingly terminal old man, securing a better life for her and her daughter. But a dark discovery threatens to destroy everything she's strived for and holds dear."

Said Zarcilla: "Raging Grace will be the first British-Filipino feature in British cinema history. Growing up Southeast Asian in London, I was taught to assimilate, to excel but not to stick out, to aspire to whiteness and white approval, to be the model minority, a good immigrant, to not rock the boat. Writing this film terrified me because it goes against everything my Asian parents taught me about assimilation. To make this film is to approach a place of trauma and horror. That is what it is to approach the master's house. It's about challenging old and new white power; it's about smashing through the barriers that have held back East and Southeast Asian talent; it's about raging gracefully. Raging Grace is a cathartic spectacle that explores the trauma of being an undocumented worker, but most importantly, a celebration of Filipino culture and our place in this world. Here's to dismantling the master's house and thanks for AMC Networks and Shudder for giving me the platform to do it."