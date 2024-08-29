Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: shudder, VHS Beyond

VHS Beyond: Latest Film In Franchise Releases Teaser Trailer

The first teaser for VHS Beyond has been released. The seventh installment in the franchise will release on Shudder on October 4th.

Article Summary First teaser for VHS Beyond, the seventh installment in the franchise, released.

VHS Beyond debuts on Shudder on October 4th.

Segments by directors like Jordan Downey, Christian Long, and Kate Siegel.

Continuing the success of past films like VHS 84 and VHS 99.

VHS Beyond is the latest film in the unlikely franchise, the seventh installment, to be exact. It debuts on Shudder on October 4th. This one will feature segments directed by some of the biggest and best voices in horror, including:

"Stork": Directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart

"Fur Babies": Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long

"Live and Let Dive": Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner

"Dream Girl": Directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson

"Stowaway": Directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan

Plus a special presentation by Jay Cheel ("Cursed Films")

VHS Beyond Looks To Continue The Success Of The Last Few

V/H/S/BEYOND, the seventh installment of the V/H/S franchise, will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. V/H/S/BEYOND is produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, and Michael Schreiber and executive-produced by Adam Boorstin. Check out the official announcement graphic below. Created by Bloody Disgusting and Brad Miska, the found footage horror anthology franchise V/H/S kicked off in 2012 and has to date spawned five sequels, including V/H/S/2, V/H/S: Viral, V/H/S/94, V/H/S/99 and V/H/S/85, and two spin-offs, Siren and Kids vs. Aliens.

I won't lie, the first couple of VHS films are a bit of a tough watch, there is good stuff there, but they are full of now problematic tones and scenes. Kudos to the producers for heading away from that kind of content and really making this one of the better horror franchises of the modern era. VHS 84 and VHS 99 were really fun watches, and Beyond now has a lot to live up to. With that talent behind the camera, none of us should be worried.

VHS Beyond debuts on Shudder on October 4th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!