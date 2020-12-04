Final Trailer For We Can Be Heroes Drops, Hits Netflix On Christmas

We Can Be Heroes dropped its final trailer this morning. Robert Rodriguez directs the Netflix family action film, and kudos to Netflix for dropping it the same morning his episode of The Mandalorian hit Disney+. Like they planned it or something….

The movie stars the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal as the father of a superhero-powered child kidnapped by aliens. She teams up with a bunch of other superhero kids to go and rescue him with her government babysitter, played by Priyanka Chopra Jones. It looks cute, and you can see for yourself by watching the We Can Be Heroes trailer down below.

We Can Be Heroes Synopsis

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the super kids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team. Full of action and heart, WE CAN BE HEROES is directed by Robert Rodriguez (SPY KIDS, THE ADVENTURES OF SHARKBOY AND LAVAGIRL) and also stars Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza.

We Can Be Heroes, starring Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Yaya Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, and Adriana Barraza, hits Netflix on Christmas Day, which is fastly becoming the biggest release day of the year. Pry yourself from Wonder Woman 84 to watch.