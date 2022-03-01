Sing 2 Hits Blu-ray On March 29th, On Digital Today

Sing 2 has been a massive hit since opening in theaters in December, and as of today, you can get it on digital services, and on March 29th, you can get it on a pretty loaded Blu-ray disc. Featuring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bobby Cannavale, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, and Bono, the film is very heartfelt. It deals with some heavy subjects while still being hugely entertaining. I very highly recommend it. Below you can find the cover and extensive features list.

Sing 2 Blu-ray Release Details

Buster Moon and his crew are back preparing to launch their most dazzling extravaganza yet in SING 2, available for the very first time to own and enjoy forever on Digital March 1, 2022, and on 4K UHD, Blu-rayTM and DVD March 29, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Hailed as "the best-animated feature this year" (FOX-TV Houston) and earning a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, fans of all ages can now sing, dance, and laugh more than ever with this collector's edition, brimming with exclusive bonus content, including 2 never-before-seen mini-movies with some of your favorite characters, sing-alongs to the hit songs from the film, a dance-along with renowned choreographer Sherrie Silver, outtakes with the star-studded cast and more interactive fun for the perfect family movie night.

Below is the impressive list of Special Features:

FOR GUNTER'S EYES ONLY (MINI MOVIE)* – Johnny and Gunter attend a hypnotist show in Redshore City where Gunter is hypnotized and believes he is a 007 type spy.

Darius messes up his commercial shoot and audition. OUTTAKES*

MEET THE ANIMATORS

SUPER SING-ALONGS*

HOW TO DANCE & MORE! HOW TO DANCE TO SING 2 *– Choreographer Sherrie Silver takes you through dance steps inspired by the film –slowing down the process and simplifying just a bit to make sure you get your groove on. STAGE DESIGN 101 – The stars of SING 2 will make sure you'll have the skills to put together a stage-worthy of Redshore City! MAKE – UP – Learn how to create a look that's out of this world! MICS – Step-by-step instructions for making your own space-age microphone COSTUMES – Make amazing cosmic crowns and interstellar accessories PROPS – See how to build your very own spaceship – complete with control panel and observation deck

THE VOICES OF SING 2 MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY AS BUSTER MOON* REESE WITHERSPOON AS ROSITA* TARON EGERTON AS JOHNNY TORI KELLY AS MEENA NICK KROLL AS GUNTER GARTH JENNINGS AS MISS CRAWLY

FROM THE DRAWING ROOM TALENT TALK WITH TORI KELLY – Director Garth Jennings chats one-on-one with Tori Kelly. CHOREOGRAPHY – Famed African choreographer, Sherrie Silver, puts the dancers through their paces to create realistic moves in the animated space. FRIENDS AND FAMILY – Check out these cameos from some of the friends and family of the SING 2 filmmakers. COSTUMES BY RODARTE – Award-winning fashion label Rodarte designs the incredible costumes of SING 2. ANATOMY OF A SCENE – The Bus Sequence & The Bicycle FROM SCRATCH TO VOICE – A step-by-step look at how voices are added to an animated film. SINGING – See some of the stars of the movie as they record their songs.

HOW TO DRAW BUSTER MOON* ASH* JOHNNY MISS CRAWLY CLAY CALLOWAY



*Included on DVD