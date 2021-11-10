Sing 2: Watch Video For New U2 Track 'Your Song Saved My Life'

Sing 2 is out next month, and in anticipation of the release, U2 have released a new video for their new song from the film 'Your Song Saved My Life.' The somber but ultimately uplifting track is featured in the movie, in which Bono voices Clay Calloway, a huge star that Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) has to recruit for a new show at the New Moon Theater. All of the original cast- Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), Ash (Scarlett Johansson), Johnny (Taron Egerton), Meena (Tori Kelly), and Gunter (Nick Kroll) return, with Bobby Cannavale, also joining in. You can see the new video for the song down below.

Sing 2 Synopsis

"Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to. As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita's leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal's spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart."

Sing 2, starring the voice talents of Bono, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, and Bobby Cannavale, will open in theaters on Christmas. The soundtrack featuring this U2 track is out on December 17th.