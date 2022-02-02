Slapface BC Exclusive: Three Tracks From The Shudder Film's Score

Slapface hits Shudder this week, one of the bigger releases on the horror streamer debuting this month, and one of the ones I personally have been excited to check out. It deals with adolescent trauma when a young boy befriends a monster that lives in the woods after the death of his mother. This is a feature-length film based on the 2017 short by director Jeremiah Kipp. It looks like a wild ride, and as we all know, a big part of horror is the score. We are happy to debut three tracks from the score for Slapface today from composer Barry J. Neely. You can listen to them down below.

Slapface Looks Like It Will…Slap You In The face

"After the death of his mother, Lucas, a loner who lives in a rundown home with his brother Tom, regularly seeks solace in the nearby woods. With his only "friends" being a group of female bullies, he keeps to himself most of the time. But, after a strange encounter with an inhuman monster, Lucas begins to withdraw from others. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures."

The tracks are very sonically moving and touch upon a myriad of sounds. "Poor Little Boys" is the standout to me of the three, I love all of the added background noise, and the piano really leaves a mark. It is a great theme, and I really think it will stay with people, especially how it sets the mood.

The film stars August Maturo (Girl Meets World, The Nun), Mike Manning (Son of the South, Teen Wolf), Dan Hedaya (The Usual Suspects), Mirabelle Lee (Blood Ties), Lukas Hassel, Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete), Bianca D'Ambrosio (The Bay, I Am Mortal, Fear of Rain), and Chiara D'Ambrosio (The Bay, I Am Mortal).

Slapface is out on Shudder tomorrow.