Slaxx May Be the Smartest Movie about Man-Eating Pants Ever

This week Jason chats with Patricia Gomez Zlatar, co-writer of SLAXX, which arrives from RLJE Films on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on September 7, 2021.

What is SLAXX? It is a joke and not a joke– a film that is both:

a vicious indictment of the fast-fashion industry, which exploits young, idealistic workers in the United States and young, vulnerable sweatshop workers overseas

a movie about pants that eat people

That's what makes SLAXX so fun– the constant question of, "is this a sort of feature-length 60 Minutes episode, or is it a slasher where the killer is sentient pants?"

Say the producers:

In SLAXX, a possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped to the company's flagship store, the killer jeans proceed to wreak carnage on staff who are locked in overnight to set up the new collection. SLAXX is "stylish, sharp, and not to be overlooked" (Pajiba.com) and "just good, bloody, fun" (Flickering Myth). Bonus features on the DVD include:

● The Story Behind SLAXX

● The Pants Are Alive

● Producing A Killer Pants Movie

● Call In The Death Consultant

● Casting SLAXX

● Behind-the-Scenes Photo Gallery

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SLAXX Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/0lwxhrKJi6s)

